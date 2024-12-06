The Immokalee Foundation Selected as a Microsoft TechSpark Fellow to Grow Economic Opportunity in SW Florida

Posted Friday, December 6, 2024 1:04 pm

Immokalee Foundation middle school students with Microsoft's Michelle Schuler Immokalee Foundation middle school students attend TechSpark Immokalee Previous Next NAPLES – The Immokalee Foundation announced today that it has been selected by Microsoft as a continuing Fellow as part of its TechSpark program aimed at bridging the gap between youth education and digital skills needed for success in the modern workforce.

Students in the rural migrant community of Immokalee have limited access to resources that prepare them for the continual digital transformation across industries.

The Immokalee Foundation, nationally recognized for its Career Pathways youth education and professional development initiative, will be supported by a Microsoft grant as a TechSpark Community Engagement Fellow, working together to support education.

Microsoft recently announced the second cohort of the TechSpark Community Engagement Fellowship, which supports nonprofit organizations across the country working to expand economic opportunities in their communities.

TechSpark Immokalee served 157 Immokalee Foundation middle school students in its first year. Students followed a four-week program curriculum based on building digital skills that impact future jobs. Topics included data processing, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, and generative artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT.

"Microsoft's TechSpark program works closely with local community organizations to develop digital skills, support nonprofits and create jobs," said Mike Egan, Senior Director, Microsoft TechSpark. "By working together with The Immokalee Foundation, we can help them deliver resources, education and digital skills for students that create greater economic opportunity in Southwest Florida."

"It is evident that there is a significant digital transformation at play across almost every industry and profession," said Noemi Y. Perez, President and CEO of The Immokalee Foundation. "We are grateful to have this continued opportunity with Microsoft, which plays a vital role in connecting the youth of Immokalee to the modern workforce through essential digital skills training. Thanks to our educational partnership with U.A. Whitaker College of Engineering at Florida Gulf Coast University and a matching grant from The Collier Industrial Authority, we are confident that our students will be well-positioned to succeed in the digital age."

Last year's cohort of TechSpark Fellows secured over $177 million in funding support, reached 48,000 community members, and engaged 548 partners to help build economic opportunities in 42 communities across the nation.

About The Immokalee Foundation: For 33 years, The Immokalee Foundation has been preparing the next generation of leaders through a 100% focus on education, career readiness, and professional development for students in Immokalee—from kindergarten through postsecondary education. The Foundation provides new pathways to success and financial independence through robust programming that prepares students for well-paying, in-demand professional careers in Business Management & Entrepreneurship, Education & Human Services, Engineering & Construction Management and Healthcare. To learn more about The Immokalee Foundation, become a mentor, host an intern, volunteer as a career panel speaker or host, donate, or include the Foundation in your will, please call 239-430-9122 or visit immokaleefoundation.org.