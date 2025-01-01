The Studio Collective offers variety of beauty options

Posted Wednesday, January 1, 2025 6:00 am

OKEECHOBEE – The Studio Collective, opening Jan. 1, 2025 at 417 S.W. Park Street, is a “one-stop” shop for beauty.

Chad Stokes, who grew up in Okeechobee, is the proud owner. The historic building, on Okeechobee’s original main street, was built in 1915. Over the years, the building housed a variety of businesses including Nature’s Pantry, a boutique and a barber shop.

Stokes, a graduate of Okeechobee High School, attended University of Central Florida. He said he was going to pharmacy school when he decided that career just “wasn’t for me.” He switched to cosmetology. He graduated from “hair school” in 2011.

In Okeechobee, he has worked at Staffords Salon and Tangled Tresses. He specializes in color correction, blonding and hair extensions.

“My idea was to bring something to Okeechobee that wasn’t here,” Stokes explained. He said he had been referring clients to various businesses for other services such as Botox injections and spray tanning when he had the idea of bringing multiple services under one roof. The Studio Collective offers a variety of services including hair styling, spray tanning, manicures, pedicures, waxing, lip fillers, Botox, massage and more.

Five stylists, including Stokes, Kristie Vasquez, Tammy Hartwell, Rene Rimes and Katie Mattson will work in the street level portion of the building. Upstairs, the collective includes Aesthetics by Tia, Massage by Josie and Nails by Drea.

Stokes added that of clients can’t climb the stairs in the historic building, all services can be provided in the downstairs area.

Stokes said he hopes The Studio Collective will attract more people to Park Street, which could mean more customers for other Park Street businesses.

He said The Studio is part of his father’s legacy and he wants it to be something his father would be proud of. (The ST in Studio also stands for Stokes.)

“I want all the professionals in this building to thrive,” Stokes said.

“I just wanted to have a collective experience, a really nice place people can go to take care of their needs,” he continued. “I think Okeechobee needed this.” He envisions “a day of beauty” packages that could include many of the different services available in the building.

Equipment in the building includes a booth for custom hand spray tanning and a head spa. The 45-to-60-minute head spa experience includes scalp massage.

Stokes thanked Alex Tijerina and Kaylee King of the Okeechobee County Economic Development Corporation for their help and support. He was proud to use local contractors for the remodeling of the building, which included adding a 600 square foot deck to the back.

“Community support has been incredible,” said Stokes, who sees a great future for Okeechobee.