UF has most affordable online bachelor’s degrees

Posted Wednesday, July 31, 2024 4:02 pm

The pursuit of higher education doesn’t have to break the bank. In an era where online learning is increasingly recognized and respected, obtaining an affordable bachelor’s degree online has never been more accessible.

A new study by university ranking site Research.com analyzed the top ten most affordable online bachelor’s degrees in the US based on the cost per credit (in-state) for the BA programmes they offer.

The most affordable online bachelor’s degrees in the U.S. are from University of Florida (UF Online), at a cost of $112 per credit (in-state) or $150 per credit (out-of-state).

University of Florida (UF Online) is a top-ranked public university offering a wide range of affordable online bachelor’s degrees, including Business Administration and Computer Science, as well as unique programs like Sports Management and Tourism, Hospitality, and Event Management.

Winston-Salem State University (WSSU Online) ranks second, at a cost of $131.90 per credit (in-state) or $461.08 (out-of-state). Winston-Salem State University offers affordable online bachelor’s options in fields such as Clinical Laboratory Science, Nursing (RN-BSN), and Birth-to-Kindergarten Education. WSSU’s strong focus on research and social justice makes it a unique choice for those wanting to study online.

Great Basin College (GBC Online) places third, at a cost of $117.05 per credit (in-state) or $172 (out-of-state). Located in rural Nevada, GBC offers remarkably affordable online degrees that focus on practical skills. It offers programmes in English, Social Science, and Nursing, and various applied science degrees, such as Digital Information Technology and Land Surveying/Geomatics.

In fourth place is Brigham Young University-Idaho (BYU-Pathway), at a cost of $125 per credit (in-state), or $156 (out-of-state). BYU offers a unique pathway program designed for adult learners. It combines certificates and an associate’s degree before progressing to a bachelor’s. BYU offer discounted tuition fees for those who are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and offers degrees such as Applied Business Management, Applied Communication, Applied Health, and Applied Technology.

Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW Online) places fifth, at a cost of $169.33 per credit (fixed rate for all online students). GSW is known for its flexible scheduling and focus on adult learners. It offers budget-friendly online bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Management, Marketing, and Human Resources) and Criminal Justice.

Ranking sixth is Fort Hays State University (FHSU Online), at a cost of $226.88 per credit (fixed rate for all online students). FHSU is a comprehensive university with many affordable online bachelor’s programs, including options in Business Administration, Computer Science, Criminal Justice, Education, Geosciences, Health Studies, and Technology Leadership. FHSU also offers unique degrees in Agricultural Business and Medical Diagnostic Imaging.

Ranking seventh is Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech Online), at a cost of $281 per credit (fixed rate for all online students). Specializing in applied sciences and technical subjects, Oregon Tech offers affordable online bachelor’s degrees in Applied Psychology, Business Management, Healthcare Management, Health Informatics, Information Technology, and Operations Management.

American Public University (APU) places eighth, at a cost of $285 per credit (fixed rate for all online students). APU is a military-friendly university with a vast selection of affordable online degrees including Business, Criminal Justice, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Electrical Engineering, Emergency Management, Health Sciences and Homeland Security.

Placing ninth is Thomas Edison State University (TESU Online), at a cost of $399 (in-state, part-time) or $519 (out-of-state, part-time). Geared towards adult learners, TESU offers over 30 affordable online bachelor’s programs in Arts, Science, and Business Administration. Programs include unique specializations like Nuclear Energy Engineering Technology and Radiation Protection/Health Physics.

Rounding off the top ten is Western Governors University (WGU), at a cost of $3,475 (flat rate, 6-month term). WGU is a competency-based online university with a unique approach to learning and affordable tuition. It offers a wide range of bachelor’s degrees, including Business, IT, Nursing and Education. WGU’s flexible, self-paced model allows students to accelerate their studies and graduate faster.

Career planning expert, Imed Bouchrika, PhD, commented on the findings, on behalf of Research.com:

“Online learning has revolutionized access to higher education, and the rise of affordable online bachelor’s programs is a game-changer for students seeking flexibility and cost-effective options.

“These institutions are leading the charge in making quality education attainable for all, regardless of financial constraints or geographical location.”