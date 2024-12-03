The truth will set you free…

Posted Tuesday, December 3, 2024 6:00 am

It’s three weeks until Christmas, and the decorations are in full array. Some are tasteful, and some…well…

I remember a decoration I saw last year that shocked me. In the center of the decoration, lit up for all to see, was a statue of Buddha. Ironically, the following day, our morning devotional talked about Buddha. Referencing a quote from 2 Timothy, the writer wrote that at the end of Buddha’s life, he said, “I am still searching for truth.” Such a sad statement from a man revered by so many, yet he never got it! Paul said, “But know this, that in the last days, perilous times will come: For men will be lovers of themselves…always learning and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth” (2 Tim. 3:1-7). Yet, Jesus himself said, “I am… the truth” (John 14:6). I guess Buddha never read the Gospel of John.

According to history, Buddha didn’t believe in any deity or god. He was a Hindu prince who renounced his position and wealth to seek enlightenment as a spiritual ascetic. What? If I have trouble understanding how he describes himself, red flags wave in my head!

Three weeks from now, the actual definition of Truth will once again be upon us. This Jesus that we worship and adore will once again show his love for us by walking us through the Scriptural story of his birth, and once again, we will celebrate the gift of Truth in our lives.