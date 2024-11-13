The Weekly Clothes Line: How do you spend your time?

Posted Wednesday, November 13, 2024 7:00 am

In our church, we’re beginning our yearly journey through Stewardship. Lots of people don’t want anything to do with the subject. But in my opinion, it’s because they don’t really know the definition of Stewardship. Stewardship is all that I do, with all that I have, after I say: I believe. Think about that definition. It should change the way you feel about the subject. We talk about time, talent and treasure in relation to our belief in Jesus as the one who gave it all to us in the first place. That should make a difference as to how we use those gifts.

Talking about time, we live in a world were everything is rush, rush, rush…from one appointment to the next, from one meeting to another, from dinner to a social event, from one project to another. Why can’t we take the time to “smell the roses”, as the saying goes?

Time is so precious, yet it passes so quickly. So, as you rush through your day, think about ways you can slow down and make a difference in someone else’s life. Make that phone call instead of texting someone you care about. Your thoughtfulness just might be what that person needs to brighten their day at that very moment. Even God knew that Adam needed someone! Get together with those you love—friends and family—and remember how blessed you are to have these persons in your life. Jesus was deliberate with his time; a good lesson for us. And Jesus didn’t live in isolation…neither should we!