The Weekly Clothes Line: Pack away the plastic pumpkins…

Posted Tuesday, November 5, 2024 2:22 pm

On my walk this morning I noticed that all the Halloween decorations are gone, except for the one ghost hanging on one side of a particular house. (There’s always at least ONE decoration we forget!) Soon there will be a Christmas creche on every other front lawn, along with snowmen, miniature reindeer, Santa Clauses and lots of lights. But there is one other holiday in between—Thanksgiving. I don’t think I would want an eight-foot turkey for my front yard, but what do we do to honor this particular day?

The first thing we think of is gathering together with family and friends, feasting over a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. There are traditions where the youngest at the table, or the oldest, says grace. Everybody eats, there is some conversation, guests depart, dishes are loaded into the dishwasher, and Thanksgiving is over. Right? Probably, that’s true. But this year, take some time to think about those things we’re thankful for.

When you read this, the presidential election will be over. Some among us are happy with the results; some not so much. But we are still the greatest country in the world. We are still able to work, feed our families and live comfortably. And we have yet another day to make life better.

So, as you pack away the plastic pumpkins, never forget to give thanks for all that you have been given. In a world that’s filled with so much upheaval, be thankful for all the gifts God has given you.