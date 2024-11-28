The Weekly Clothesline: Baptism…joining the family of God

Posted Thursday, November 28, 2024 8:00 am

Let’s talk about Baptism. Or you might have called it “Christening,” but that would be incorrect. “We christen ships; we baptize people!” was a comment of one of my seminary professors. Made perfect sense to me. But whatever we call it, it’s a special moment in our lives. Some denominations baptize persons when they are old enough to speak for themselves. Other denominations baptize infants. But whatever your tradition, why is it that we don’t pay as much attention to our Baptism date as we do to our birthdays?

I have baptized several of my grandchildren, and I have kept track of those dates. I reach out to them hoping it will remind them of the day they became an adopted child of God and how much God…and Gramma… loves them. Do those notes matter to them? I don’t know. I hope so. While I would like to have had such a conversation with each of them, I happen to trust God and his ability to touch hearts and move souls whether I know about it or not. So I’ll keep sending the notes…and someday… maybe…

Do you know your baptism date? Look it up if you can and give thanks for the day you were welcomed into the family of God.