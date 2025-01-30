The Weekly Clothesline: God keeps His promises

Posted Thursday, January 30, 2025 12:00 am

When things go wrong in our lives, we often ask “Why?” Whenever I hear that, I think of a conversation between Job and God. He’s commiserating about his plight and asks God “why”, to which God says, “Where were you when I hung the stars???” Some bad things happened to Job, as they do to us. But the truth is that we can get through anything if we trust God.

The story of Job is almost beyond anything we could ever imagine; yet even Job wants to know why. And God’s response goes on for four chapters! “Where were you when I hung the stars??” We know that Job got the point. We also know that even though Job doubted and questioned God’s love and support, he spoke precious words that were put to music in Handel’s Messiah: I know that my Redeemer lives and that at the last he will stand upon the earth…. In the end, even though God owed Job nothing, he gave him everything… even better than he had before.

In difficult times, God is with us. It doesn’t matter if we understand our sufferings. It doesn’t even matter if we doubt our purpose in life. What matters is that we hold on to our faith, and trust that God will bring life back around to a place of joy and contentment. His promise is that He will be with us always, and our God keeps His promises!