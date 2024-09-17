The Weekly Clothesline: How well do you know Jesus?

Posted Tuesday, September 17, 2024 12:00 am

I ran across a question in a devotional booklet I had on my bookshelf: How well do you know Jesus? I read a little more…is it a nodding acquaintance… do you keep in touch occasionally… or do you have a close, personal relationship with Him?

It made me think about my everyday relationships. My school relationships have faded away. I lived in Lake Placid for over twenty years, but after I moved here, very few of those relationships remained. Not all relationships remain, and most change in one way or another. So, how is your relationship with Jesus?

I remember a life-changing event from over thirty years ago. I was sitting in my car, feeling helpless and hopeless. I opened the glove compartment, looking for a tissue to wipe my eyes, and I saw a little booklet entitled My Heart—Christ’s Home. To this day, I have no idea where that booklet came from. What I do know is the impact its words had on my life.

A lasting relationship means nothing is hidden; everything is shared. And that’s the relationship Jesus wants with you. He wants all of you, even those things you would rather hide. Truth is, he already knows all those things anyway. Remember… He is God; he knows your past, present, and future, and He loves you unconditionally. Clinging to that truth changed my life, and it will change yours as well. How blessed we are to have that kind of relationship with Jesus!