The Weekly Clothesline: Take time to pray… Jesus did!

Posted Thursday, February 13, 2025 12:00 am

We live in a society that presses in on every side. Retired people often say, “I’m so busy now, I don’t know how I ever had time to work!” We’re taught that unless we’re doing something constructive — unless we’re setting the world on fire with activity — we must be lazy. So many things occupy our hearts and minds, and we forget about what’s important: alone time with God. It’s called Prayer.

Jesus knew how important that was, and many times we read that he “went away to a deserted place,” not just to get away from the crowds, but to talk to His Father. He gave everything he had to every person who sought His attention, and when he was spent, he went away and sought out a lonely place to commune with His Father, to replenish for the work that He had to do. If Jesus needed to do that, shouldn’t we?

In a prayerful relationship with God, Noah received specific directions to build the Ark. In a prayerful relationship with God, Moses received specific instructions on how to build the temple in the wilderness. This same God who created the heavens and the earth, who was knee-deep in the details of the Ark and the wilderness tabernacle has time for you and me! In fact, this God that we serve cares for every little thing in our lives. All he asks is that we make time for Him.