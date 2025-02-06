The Weekly Clothesline: You are a child of God…warts and all!

Posted Thursday, February 6, 2025 12:00 am

I bought a roll of stamps the other day at the Post Office and forgot them on the counter! When I went back, the roll of stamps was gone. It was a very scatter-brained thing to do. But instead of getting annoyed with myself, I remembered last night’s Bible study: In the beginning…God. I have no idea why I thought of that, but I know God places things before us for a reason. So when I got home, I reread the study. It read: “If we say nothing else, we’ve said a lot in those four words.” God...always…was. We can never say…and then, there was God, because there was never a time when he wasn’t. Okay, that sounds confusing, it’s a reality check. If I’m going to get worked up about something, it better be important. And what could be more important than…In the beginning…God?

In twenty-five verses in Genesis, God lays out the world! Imagine…everything we take for granted was created in twenty-five verses! God gives us enough to bring us to our knees in awe of a One who gives all of it…to us! And who are we? We are a people who get annoyed at the slightest inconvenience, who want recognition when we do good things, who make mistakes. But beyond all this, we are God’s people. He overlooks all our shortcomings and loves us for who we are: A Child of God! Remember that when you make mistakes.