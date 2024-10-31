The Weekly Clothesline: You are ‘the light of Christ’

By Reverend Elizabeth Nelson
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church
Posted 10/31/24

In Christian churches throughout the world, tomorrow, Nov. 1, is All Saints’ Day...

I am anchor

In Christian churches throughout the world, tomorrow, Nov. 1, is All Saints’ Day, a day to commemorate the saints in heaven and the saints on earth. What? The saints on earth? Absolutely! That’s what Scripture tells us. That’s what Jesus tells us. There is a bond between the living and those in heaven. Imagine that; we are saints in the eyes of God! If, then, we are saints, how should we act?

When I was very young, I learned stories about those saints who gave up their lives for their faith. They were burned at the stake, thrown to the lions, and killed in lots of other gory ways. Their belief in Jesus could not be shaken. Today, in many parts of the world, saints are still being killed for professing their faith. Faith is such a powerful gift that some people would die for it, while others are afraid of it!

If our faith is that important, it should be our duty to spread that faith and bring others to Jesus. We do that by being the Light of Christ in this broken world. A person with the Spirit of God within reflects joy, not sadness; compassion, not selfishness; love, not hate. And the need for that Light of Christ is huge today.

God has given us a charge to proclaim His Word and to reflect His love. The world needs your ‘light’. Have you invited someone to church lately?

all saint's day

