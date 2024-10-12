Linemen work to restore power to thousands of lake area residents

Posted Saturday, October 12, 2024 11:08 am

Florida Power and Light and Glades Electric crews are hard at work restoring service to those who lost power due to Hurricane Milton.

FPL has an online tracker which allows customers to put in their address to search for information about their location. Go online to Power Tracker Map.

In Okeechobee County, as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, FPL had 2,780 customers in Okeechobee County without power. FPL estimated 95% of customers would have power restored by end of day on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The Findenergy.com website listed 3,174 total customers without power, including FPL and Glades Electric.

At 2101 South Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, FPL has an outage relief sight with Wifi, a charging station and bottled water.

In Glades County, 660 FPL customers were without power. FPL estimated 95% would be restored by end of the day on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Findenergy.com listed 1,029 customers without power including FPL and Glades Electric.

Find energy.com listed 1,165 customers in Hendry County without power.

The Florida National Guard is distributing food, water and tarps at the Okeechobee Agr-Civic Center on Highway 710. On Friday, there was a long line of cars as supplies were loaded into more than 1,000 vehicles. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, there was no line.