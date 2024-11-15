Three killed in head-on crash on US 98

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
A three vehicle crash on U.S. 98 at 5:24 a.m. on Nov. 14 resulted in three deaths, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report.
OKEECHOBEE – A three vehicle crash on U.S. 98 at 5:24 a.m. on Nov. 14 resulted in three deaths, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report.
The crash occurred approximately one mile south of Northwest 178th Avenue.
Vehicle 1, a sedan, was driven by a 23-year-old Zolfo Springs man. He died in the crash.
Vehicle 2, a sedan driven by a 34-year-old Lorida man. He also died in the crash. A passenger in vehicle 2, a 36-year-old Lorida woman, was also a fatality.
Vehicle 3, a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was driven by 62-year-old Apollo Beach man. He was not injured.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol report: Vehicle 1 was traveling south on US-98 negotiating a curve. Vehicle 2 was traveling north on US-98 negotiating a curve. Vehicle 3 was also traveling northbound on US-98 some distance behind Vehicle 2.
Vehicle 1 failed to maintain its lane, crossing the double yellow line into vehicle 2's path. Vehicle 1’s left front collided with vehicle 2’s left front. Post collision, vehicle1 overturned on its roof on US-98 blocking the roadway. Vehicle 2 was redirected to the right grassy shoulder where it came to a final rest.
The operator of vehicle 3 stated that he observed vehicle 2 in the grass but did not see vehicle 1 in the roadway. Vehicle 3's left front then struck vehicle 1's rear. After the collision, vehicle 1 was pushed onto the left grassy shoulder, coming to a final rest. Vehicle 3 came to a final rest in the southbound lane of US-98 facing north.