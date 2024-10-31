Three killed when two pickups collide on SR 29

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/31/24

Three people died in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 29 on Oct. 30, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

Three killed when two pickups collide on SR 29

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

GLADES COUNTY — Three people died in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 29 on Oct. 30, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

The accident occurred at 6:30 a.m. on SR 29 near Chaparral Avenue.

According to the FHP report, vehicle 1 (a pickup truck) was traveling north on State Road 29, near Chaparral Avenue. Vehicle 2 (a pickup truck towing a trailer) was traveling south on State Road 29, near Chaparral Avenue.

Vehicle 1 crossed the centerline, and entered the path of vehicle 2, the report continues. The front of vehicle 1 collided with vehicle 2.

Vehicle 1’s driver, a 37-year-old Lehigh Acres man, and a passenger in the vehicle, a 24-year-old LaBelle man, were pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, a 26-year-old LaBelle man,  sustained critical injuries, was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center and later pronounced deceased.

Vehicle 2’s driver, a 40-year-old Haines City man, was not injured. A passenger in that vehicle, a 24-year-old Mulberry man, was also uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

