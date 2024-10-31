Three killed when two pickups collide on SR 29

Three people died in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 29 on Oct. 30, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.
The accident occurred at 6:30 a.m. on SR 29 near Chaparral Avenue.
According to the FHP report, vehicle 1 (a pickup truck) was traveling north on State Road 29, near Chaparral Avenue. Vehicle 2 (a pickup truck towing a trailer) was traveling south on State Road 29, near Chaparral Avenue.
Vehicle 1 crossed the centerline, and entered the path of vehicle 2, the report continues. The front of vehicle 1 collided with vehicle 2.
Vehicle 1’s driver, a 37-year-old Lehigh Acres man, and a passenger in the vehicle, a 24-year-old LaBelle man, were pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, a 26-year-old LaBelle man, sustained critical injuries, was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center and later pronounced deceased.
Vehicle 2’s driver, a 40-year-old Haines City man, was not injured. A passenger in that vehicle, a 24-year-old Mulberry man, was also uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.