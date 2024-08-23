Three qualify to run for city council

The city of Okeechobee has announced the official city council candidates for the upcoming election.
Only city residents will have the opportunity to vote for city council members. They can vote for two candidates, and the two with the most votes win.
Monica Clark, who now serves as vice-mayor; Noel Chandler, who is now a councilman and Jamie Gamiotea, who recently served on the charter review committee, have each qualified to run for office.
Clark is now finishing up her second term, and Chandler is finishing his fifth, although his terms were not successive.
The city council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at City Hall.
To request a vote-by-mail ballot, contact the County Supervisor of Elections Office by October 24. You can do this either in person or on the voteokeechobee.gov website.
Early voting takes place from Oct. 21 through Nov. 2, and election day is on November 5.