Three-quarters of a million dollars bail for felonious credit card user

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/4/24

In total, Fratello faces 155 counts of criminal use of personal identification, each a separate felony under Florida Law.

OKEECHOBEE — After an extensive local criminal investigation was started, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Josh David Fratello of Southport, Fla., who was accused of fraudulently using a family member’s credit cards without their knowledge or authorization.

On Aug. 30, 2024, deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Panama City, Fla., apprehended and detained Fratello. He was subsequently transported to the Okeechobee County Jail.

A bond of $5,000 was assigned for each offense, amounting to a total of $775,000 for all charges.

