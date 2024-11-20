Three sworn in as county commissioners

OKEECHOBEE -- On Nov. 20, the Honorable County Court Judge William Wallace administered the official oath by swearing...
OKEECHOBEE -- On Nov. 20, the Honorable County Court Judge William Wallace administered the official oath by swearing in re-elected board members Commissioner David Hazellief (District 1) for his third term; and Commissioner Bradley Goodbread (District 3) for his second term. Both will serve through Nov. 2028. Commissioner Michael Sumner (District 5) was sworn in for his first term and will also serve through Nov. 2028. The board also voted to reorganize its Board positions for fiscal year 2024-2025 by electing Commissioner Hazellief as Board Chairman, Commissioner Goodbread, as 1st Vice Chair, and Commissioner DeCarlo as 2nd Vice Chair. [Photo courtesy Okeechobee County Government]