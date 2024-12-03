Tiger wrestlers earn medals in preseason classic 

The Clewiston High School Tigers wrestling team kicked off their season with a great showing at the seventh annual Cowboys Preseason Classic on Nov. 23.
William Bussott and Byron Tayler both earned first place in their weight class, while Arturo Garcia secured second place. Rian King, Elias Garcia, Garique Allen and Fredrick Small all won earned third place.
It’s a great start for a Clewiston wrestling program that’s coming off season where one of their wrestlers advanced to the Florida High School Athletic Association state tournament. Gumaro Martinez III earned a ticket to the state tournament after placing fourth in his weight class at regionals back in February.
The journey to the state tournament started in districts when Martinez finished second in his weight class. Arturo Garcia also finished in second for Clewiston, while Fred Small and Rian King finished in fourth.
Overall, every wrestler for the Tigers qualified for regionals last season. Martinez went on to finish fourth in regionals and punched his ticket to the state tournament in Kissimmee.
Now that the preseason classic is out of the way, the season starts in earnest for the Tigers. Clewiston will be in Fort Myers at Bishop Verot on Dec. 18 for a tournament. Regional duals are set for Jan. 16, and the Tigers will be back home in Clewiston on Jan. 23 to host the Iron Tiger dual.