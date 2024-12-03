Tiger wrestlers earn medals in preseason classic 

By Richard Marion
Hendry County News
Posted 12/3/24

The Clewiston High School Tigers wrestling team kicked off their season with a great showing at the seventh annual Cowboys Preseason Classic on Nov. 23.  

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Tiger wrestlers earn medals in preseason classic 

Posted
By Richard Marion
Hendry County News

Tiger wrestlers show off their medals following the Cowboy Preseason Classic. [Photo courtesy CHS Wrestling]
Tiger wrestlers show off their medals following the Cowboy Preseason Classic. [Photo courtesy CHS Wrestling]

LABELLE- The Clewiston High School Tigers wrestling team kicked off their season with a great showing at the seventh annual Cowboys Preseason Classic on Nov. 23. 

William Bussott and Byron Tayler both earned first place in their weight class, while Arturo Garcia secured second place. Rian King, Elias Garcia, Garique Allen and Fredrick Small all won earned third place. 

It’s a great start for a Clewiston wrestling program that’s coming off season where one of their wrestlers advanced to the Florida High School Athletic Association state tournament. Gumaro Martinez III earned a ticket to the state tournament after placing fourth in his weight class at regionals back in February.  

The journey to the state tournament started in districts when Martinez finished second in his weight class. Arturo Garcia also finished in second for Clewiston, while Fred Small and Rian King finished in fourth.  

Overall, every wrestler for the Tigers qualified for regionals last season. Martinez went on to finish fourth in regionals and punched his ticket to the state tournament in Kissimmee. 

Now that the preseason classic is out of the way, the season starts in earnest for the Tigers. Clewiston will be in Fort Myers at Bishop Verot on Dec. 18 for a tournament. Regional duals are set for Jan. 16, and the Tigers will be back home in Clewiston on Jan. 23 to host the Iron Tiger dual. 

Clewiston High School, Tiger wrestling

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Lady Terriers Basketball team wins

Chobee Bulls honored by county commission

FWC to give away bass boat

Florida Sea Grant’s Florida Friendly Fishing …

x