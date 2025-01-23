Tiger wrestlers win second at Canes Duals 

The Clewiston Tigers varsity wrestling team traveled to Islamorada to compete in the Canes Duals on Jan. 18. The team finished in second place overall out of five teams.
CLEWISTON- The Clewiston Tigers varsity wrestling team traveled to Islamorada to compete in the Canes Duals on Jan. 18. The team finished in second place overall out of five teams.
The performance in the Canes Duals comes during a great season for the Tigers. On Jan. 11 Clewiston brought home some medals from the Ray Worsham Duals in Fort Myers. William Bussott earned a first-place medal at the duals, with Rian King earning third, and Thomas Rudd, Byron Tayler, and Garique Allen winning fourth.
Then on Jan. 3 the Tigers performed well at the Somerset Scuffle, with Elias Garcia, Thomas Rudd, and Byron Taylor taking third place in their weight class, William Bussott earning fourth place, and Rian King and Chance Harper taking fifth.
The Tigers wrestling team kicked off this season with a great showing at the seventh annual Cowboys Preseason Classic on Nov. 23. William Bussott and Byron Tayler both earned first place in their weight class, while Arturo Garcia secured second place. Rian King, Elias Garcia, Garique Allen and Fredrick Small all won earned third place.
Clewiston’s wrestling program is coming off season where one of their wrestlers advanced to the Florida High School Athletic Association state tournament. Gumaro Martinez III earned a ticket to the state tournament after placing fourth in his weight class at regionals back in February of 2024.