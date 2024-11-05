Tigers finish season with a win over Okeechobee 

Posted Tuesday, November 5, 2024 10:51 am

Tigers' coach Andrew Powell watches from the sidelines. [Photo by Richard Marion/Lake Okeechobee News]

OKEECHOBEE- The Clewiston Tigers finished their season with a 25-0 win over the Okeechobee Brahmans on Nov. 1.

The Tigers fielded a young team this year, and also played a tough schedule. Which resulted in more losses than many are used to at Cane Field.

But despite the adversity, the Tigers continued to show up and put in work, week in and week out. And the shutout of the Brahmans in the final week of the lets the team end the season on a high note as they head into the offseason. The Tigers officially end the season now with a 1-8 record.

Clewiston put together over 200 yards on offense on Okeechobee. The Brahmans were coming into the game with a 1-8 record, as they dealt with injuries and adversity all season as well.

The Brahmans recognized their seniors before the game against Clewiston. [Photo courtesy Brahman Football]

Still there were some highlights for Okeechobee. Junior running back Jaleik Brifil had over 100 yards rushing and averaged 4.3 yards per carry. Brifil has earned over 1,000 yards on the ground for Okeechobee during his very impressive junior season. Senior defensive end Andre Santiago has nine solo tackles, two assisted tackles, and three tackles for loss for the Brahman defense.

Both teams now head into the offseason to regroup and come back stronger and better. First up will be the spring game near the end of the school year which will give both the Brahman and Tigers a chance to build some momentum headed into next season.