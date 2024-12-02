Tornado victims to hold distress sale beginning on Thursday

Posted Monday, December 2, 2024 11:29 am

John Alberigi III had 22 bones broken when he was caught in the middle of a tornado. Charley Dahlonega faired better though she was also hospitalized after being found in a pasture under a dryer. [Photo courtesy Matt Eggerton] This pile of debris was once the home of John Alberigi III and his wife Charley Dahlonega. It was destroyed by a tornado as Hurricane Milton passed through the area. John Albergigi III and Charley Dahlonega were in their living room when the tornado picked up their entire home and blew it apart. Previous Next

OKEECHOBEE — Tornado victims will be having a distress sale THIS week beginning on Thursday and continuing until Monday Dec. 9. The sale will be held on the U.S. 98 property where a tornado ripped through almost two months ago, destroying everything in its path except John Alberigi III and his wife Catline “Charley” Dahlonega.

Charley and John were in the midst of preparing to move out of the area when Hurricane Milton made its appearance. All the neatly organized items they planned to sell before they moved were strewn across their property as well as that of their neighbors. Charley and John were also picked up by the tornado. Charley landed under her dryer, and John was buried under a mountain of rubble.

For the last two months, Charley has been gathering her belongings and trying to put her life back together, while John has been recuperating in a hospital and then a rehab in Vero. Charley said she has seen both the best and the worst of people in our community during her ordeal.

The best came from Pastor Matt Eggerton and his wife, who opened their arms and then their home to Charley. She has been staying with them since her release from the hospital on Oct. 13. She only met the couple a few days before the tornado hit, but they have been by her side continually since.

The worst though comes from the people who keep sneaking onto her storm-damaged property and stealing the few belongings she still has. “It seems like every day, I spend hours picking things up and trying to organize them. I go back to the Eggerton’s for the night and come back the next day to find things missing and thrown all over the place,” she said.

Charley did get some good news this week though. FEMA will be putting her and John, who hopes to come home soon, in a hotel for a month. She will have to reapply each month for the following 30 days.

If you would like to help the couple get back on their feet, please go to the distress sale beginning on Thursday Dec. 5. Any and all donations will be greatly appreciated.

The estate sale will be held at 4685 U.S. 98 North.