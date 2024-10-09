Tornadoes damage 30 homes in Okeechobee County

Posted Wednesday, October 9, 2024 8:51 pm

As of Wednesday, October 9, at 7:30 P.M. Okeechobee County has these important updates:



As of 5 p.m., the region experienced a total of 116 tornado warnings. Two tornadoes were confirmed to touch down in Okeechobee County, resulting in damage to over 30 homes, agricultural barns, and other structures. Additionally, two individuals were transported to Raulerson Hospital with injuries.



Over 6,000 Okeechobee residents have been affected by power outages. Power has been restored to approximately 3,480 customers, with about 2,700 still without power. Florida Power and Light and Glades Electric Cooperative will be working to restore power to all affected customers as quickly as possible.



Okeechobee County urges all residents to be careful around downed power lines, keep your distance and treat all lines as energized.Currently, 361 individuals are in residence at the general population shelters and 17 individuals at the special needs shelter. At this time the Pet Shelter is full and no longer accepting pets.The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Administrative Offices and Okeechobee County Public Schools will remain closed until Monday.A Community INFORMATION CALL LINE remains available at 863-824-6888 daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.