Torry Island BBQ Festival planned for March 22

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/22/24

BELLE GLADE -- Torry Island BBQ Festival is planned for March 22, 2025 at Belle Glade’s Torry Island. Gates open at 11 a.m.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Torry Island BBQ Festival planned for March 22

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

BELLE GLADE -- Torry Island BBQ Festival is planned for March 22, 2025 at Belle Glade’s Torry Island. Gates open at 11 a.m.

In the Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) BBQ Showdown, top-rated KCBS teams from across the US will showcase their skills in preparing chicken, ribs, pork, and brisket for expert judging. In addition to the main event, the event will include a Backyard BBQ Showdown and a sauce competition.

Participants will compete for more than $20,000 in prizes.

The event will also incude an airboat show, live music, a cornhole tournament, AG Olympics, beer trucks, a variety of food vendors and much more.

Musical guests will include Scotty Teasley, Joe Nichols and One Love Rising.

The festival is sponsored by the H.E. Hill Foundation.

For more information, go online to https://tibbqshowdown.com/festival-info

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Murals brighten Wooden Jungle playground

Snail kites find food source in invasive snails

FTA plans monthly Iron Eagle Cycle & Stroll

Clewiston man accused of firing a gun inside Walmart

x