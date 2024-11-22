Torry Island BBQ Festival planned for March 22

BELLE GLADE -- Torry Island BBQ Festival is planned for March 22, 2025 at Belle Glade’s Torry Island. Gates open at 11 a.m.
BELLE GLADE -- Torry Island BBQ Festival is planned for March 22, 2025 at Belle Glade’s Torry Island. Gates open at 11 a.m.
In the Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) BBQ Showdown, top-rated KCBS teams from across the US will showcase their skills in preparing chicken, ribs, pork, and brisket for expert judging. In addition to the main event, the event will include a Backyard BBQ Showdown and a sauce competition.
Participants will compete for more than $20,000 in prizes.
The event will also incude an airboat show, live music, a cornhole tournament, AG Olympics, beer trucks, a variety of food vendors and much more.
Musical guests will include Scotty Teasley, Joe Nichols and One Love Rising.
The festival is sponsored by the H.E. Hill Foundation.
For more information, go online to https://tibbqshowdown.com/festival-info