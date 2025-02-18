Touch A Truck thanks sponsors

Okeechobee Touch A Truck would like to thank our sponsors and participants for making this year the best event yet!
With over 1,500 attendees, including 400 children, and dozens of industries represented, Okeechobee Touch A Truck and its participants were effectively able to inspire the next generation of workforce leaders to reach for the stars.
We invite you to follow us on Facebook as we publish photographs, videos and more recapping Okeechobee Touch A Truck 2025.
Curious about participating in next year’s Okeechobee Touch A Truck? We are always looking to expand our industries and career paths represented to the community.
This event’s purpose aligns with the Okeechobee County Economic Development Corporation’s mission statement: The Okeechobee County Economic Development Corporation works collaboratively with public and private partners to promote and nurture existing businesses, create an environment for new business development and recruitment, and increase job opportunities in Okeechobee County.
Email alex@ocedcorp.com for more information on joining us for a decade of career exploration!