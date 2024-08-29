Trauma helicopter utilized after accidental shooting

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/29/24

An accidental shooting at the Okeechobee Shooting Sports’ gun range resulted in helicopter ride to...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Stormwater treatment area plans

Fees for Fire Rescue, EMS and garbage collection …

Road rage incident ends in attack

Baby treated for burns after exposure to nail glue

x