Traveling football team wins regional championship

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/19/24

Traveling football team wins regional championship

Posted
By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE – The 2024 Chobee Bulls 12U age division traveling football team was honored at the Dec. 19 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission.

The Chobee Bulls won their Eastern Divisional Championship and Regional Championship.

The traveling football team is comprised of students in the age 12 and under division. The team and their coaches recently completed a very successful season. They won a series of playoff games around the state with Mid Florida Football to make it to the district championship tournament.

The commissioners acknowledged the accomplishments and support of the players, coaches and parents by issuing a proclamation in recognition of their teamwork and sportsmanship in achieving a successful season.

The team includes: Brayden Adams, Skylar Banville, Camiayn Browdy, Lazaro Caballero, Richard Caballero, Cayson Cardenas, Mason Cruz, Jamal Futch, Lamar Futch, Ethan Hannon, Braylen Hunsinger, Willie Jones, Marcel Kidd, Cayson Lowe, Makai Newkirk, Savino Smith, Christopher Sneed, Michiah Torres, Charles Wilson. Head coach is Marvin Newkirk. Assistant coaches are Albion Crowell, Raymond Lowe, Reginald Mayes and Derrick Smith. Team Dad is Nathan Hannon. Team Mom is Audra Hannon.

Chobee Bulls, Okeechobee, football

