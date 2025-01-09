Treasure Coast Council of Local Governments installs new members

The Treasure Coast Council of Local Governments installed their new officers on Wednesday, Jan. 8...

FELLSMERE — The Treasure Coast Council of Local Government's new officers pictured from left to right. Okeechobee Commissioner Brad Goodbread, vice chairman; Okeechobee Mayor Dowling Watford, treasurer; and Port St Lucie Council member David Pickett, chairman.
Courtesy photo
FELLSMERE — The Treasure Coast Council of Local Governments installed their new officers on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Marsh Landing Restaurant in Fellsmere. The 2025 officers are Port St Lucie Council member David Pickett, chairman (right); Okeechobee Commissioner Brad Goodbread, vice chairman (left); and Okeechobee Mayor Dowling Watford, treasurer (center). Not picture is St. Lucie Village Alderwoman Ingrid Van Hekken, secretary. [Courtesy photo]

