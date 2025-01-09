Treasure Coast Council of Local Governments installs new members

The Treasure Coast Council of Local Governments installed their new officers on Wednesday, Jan. 8...
FELLSMERE — The Treasure Coast Council of Local Governments installed their new officers on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Marsh Landing Restaurant in Fellsmere. The 2025 officers are Port St Lucie Council member David Pickett, chairman (right); Okeechobee Commissioner Brad Goodbread, vice chairman (left); and Okeechobee Mayor Dowling Watford, treasurer (center). Not picture is St. Lucie Village Alderwoman Ingrid Van Hekken, secretary. [Courtesy photo]