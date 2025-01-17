Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation lakeside stroll honors loved ones

Posted Friday, January 17, 2025 2:26 pm

STUART — The Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation will hold its annual Lakeside Stroll: A Walk for Hope and Healing on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 8 am, at Tradition Square in Port St. Lucie. The free 1.2 mile walk around the Lake at Tradition is an opportunity for individuals and families to honor loved ones and support members of the community who are grieving.

“The Lakeside Stroll is a remembrance event where the community can honor and remember loved ones while showing support to those who are learning to navigate their grief journey,” said Director of Grief Support and Pediatric Services Jacki Nardone, LCSW, ACHP-SW. “The annual event raises awareness about Treasure Coast Hospice’s grief counseling services while providing a peaceful setting and stroll for reflection and healing.”

Participants will be able to contribute to a special legacy project, a memorial tapestry, by inscribing names and messages on strips of fabric that will be woven into a beautiful wall-hanging that is displayed at the Treasure Coast Hospice Grief Support Center. The project, which began in 2019 by master weaver Hollie Machen, expanded to a second tapestry that now holds hundreds of names and sentiments of love and healing. In addition, strollers are encouraged to bring photos of their loved ones to place on the memory wall. The event also features children’s activities, a Veterans station, a Pet Tent and raffles. Pets are welcome to walk alongside their owners.

Presenting sponsor Bray Commercial Services is joined by other event sponsors, including AApex Electric; Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County; True Crew Dance Co.; Children’s Services Council of St. Lucie County; Remnant Construction; Martin Funeral Home and Crematory; iThink Financial; Visiting Angels Port St. Lucie; Evergreen Private Care; Dignity Memorial; Living Faith Church; Natalie’s Juice; and Gordon Foods.

The Lakeside Stroll is free to attend. Registration and a “grab and go” breakfast begin at 8:00 a.m. Pre-registered attendees will receive a tote bag while supplies last.

For more information or to register, visit www.treasurehealth.org/LSS or contact Mark Olson at 772-403-4413.

About Treasure Coast Hospice

Treasure Coast Hospice is a non-profit community organization of skilled professionals and dedicated volunteers whose mission is to provide access to compassionate, caring, expert and professional hospice and grief support services to patients and families at the end of life. Founded in 1982, Treasure Coast Hospice has grown to serve more than 4,000 patients annually in Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties. Thanks to the generous support of our community, the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation is able to fund comprehensive hospice and grief support programs for Treasure Coast Hospice, including three Inpatient Units for those who need a higher level of care, the specialized pediatric program Little Treasures, music therapy, massage therapy, virtual reality experiences, individual and group bereavement services, and Camp Good Grief for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one.