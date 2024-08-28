TRIM notices are in the mail

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
OKEECHOBEE -- Okeechobee Property Owners should be receiving their TRIM Notices by mail from the Property Appraiser’s office over the next few weeks.
TRIM notices inform taxpayers of the proposed millage rates set by local taxing authorities for the upcoming year, as well as the market value, classification, or exemption listed on that property. It also lists the dates, times and locations of public budget hearings.
TRIM (the acronym for TRUTH IN MILLAGE) notices reflect the official Notice of Proposed Property Taxes. They note the MAXIMUM cap on the millage rate for the upcoming year, not the actual millage rate (that won’t appear until you get your tax bill in the fall). Remember, 1 mill equals $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of taxable property value.
The final public budget hearings for the county budget will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2024 and Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 5:01 pm.
Public hearings are open to the public, and held at the Historic Courthouse, 304 NW 2nd Street, Okeechobee.
If you have a question about your trim notice, or have not received your proposed TRIM Notice call the Okeechobee County Property Appraiser at 863-763-4422