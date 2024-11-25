Trot for Toys planned for Dec. 7

Saddle up for a trail ride and help local children by participating in Trot for Toys on Dec. 7.

OKEECHOBEE — Saddle up for a trail ride and help local children by participating in Trot for Toys on Dec. 7.

The 8th Annual Trot for Toys will be held at Grassy Island, 1701 N.W. 50th Drive, Okeechobee. Choose the bicycle trail or the horse trail. Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Deputies will lead the ride.

Entry fee is $25 per person and includes a barbecue lunch, featuring swamp cabbage by Elton Boney. There will also be hot cocoa and apple cider. Each participate is also asked to bring an unwrapped toy.

The event also includes a variety of raffles.

Proceeds will benefit the OCSO fund for children in need.

For more information, call 863-610-1943.

