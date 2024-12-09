Trot for Toys raises money for Shop with a Cop

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/9/24

Trot for Toys was held Dec. 7 at Grassy Island Preserve in Okeechobee County.

OKEECHOBEE —   The 8th Annual Trot for Toys was held at Grassy Island Preserve, 1701 N.W. 50th Drive, Okeechobee. 

Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Deputies Lt. Matt Dorriety and Lance Tueten led the ride. Sgt. Jack Nash rode alongside his son, Cooper.  Undersheriff Major Michael Hazellief came out to start the event.

Participants from all over South Florida brought their horses for a trail ride through the beautiful preserve. Fifty-eight riders participated. The event raised more than $2,000.

Entry fee was $25 per person and included a barbecue lunch, featuring swamp cabbage by Elton Boney.  Participants also brought new, unwrapped toys.

Money raised by the event will go to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Shop with a Cop program, which pairs children in need with deputies for a holiday shopping spree. The toys will be distributed by deputies  to families in need in the community.

OCSO gave special thanks to event organizers Leah Shulman and Michelle Harper as well as the riders who made the event such a success.

