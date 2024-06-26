TRxADE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 6/26/24

LUTZ, Fla. (AP) — LUTZ, Fla. (AP) — TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $21.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lutz, Florida-based company said …

Posted

LUTZ, Fla. (AP) — LUTZ, Fla. (AP) — TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $21.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lutz, Florida-based company said it had net income of $16.77. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $6.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEDS

