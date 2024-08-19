Tuesday is election day!

Posted Monday, August 19, 2024 11:08 am

OKEECHOBEE – Tuesday, Aug. 20 is election day in Okeechobee County!

On Tuesday, polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Don’t know where to vote? Go online to www.voteokeechobee.com and click on “where to vote.”

Voters should bring a valid photo ID.

Three local races are on the ballot in the August Primary Election in Okeechobee County.

Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen (REP) faces two challengers, Jon Folbrecht (REP) and Stephen Weikert II (REP). Because all candidates are in the same political party, this will be a universal primary -- all registered voters may participate.

Supervisor of Elections Melissa Arnold said this race will be decided in the primary even if no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes cast. It's a "winner take all" primary, she explained.

In the County Commission District 3 race, Bradley Goodbread (REP) is challenged by Keith White (REP). This will also be a universal primary. This race will also be decided in the primary.

In the County Commission District 5 race, Kelly Owens did not seek re-election. Candidates include Glenn Attaway (DEM), Austin Harvey (DEM), Billy McCullers (REP) and Michael Sumner (REP). Attaway and Harvey will be on the ballot in the Democratic Primary. McCullers and Sumner will be on the ballot in the Republican Primary. The primary winners will face each other in the general election in November.

According to the Okeechobee County Supervisor of Elections Office, 3,099 voters took advantage of the opportunity to vote early during the early voting period that ended Aug. 17.

The following list of accepted ID was current as of July 2024.

Florida driver’s license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Debit or credit card that has your photo

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the federal government, the state, a county, or a municipality

A voter who presents an ID without a signature must show a second form of identification that includes the voter’s signature.