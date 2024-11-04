Tuesday is Election Day

In Okeechobee County, 52% of eligible voters took advantage of the option to vote early.

Tuesday is Election Day

Thousands have already voted

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

In Okeechobee County, 52% of eligible voters took advantage of the option to vote early. (In 2020, 71% of the county's eligible voters participated in total.)

In Palm Beach County, 63% of eligible voters cast their ballots during the early voting period. (In 2020, the county's total voter turnout was 76%.)

In Glades County, 38% of eligible voters have already voted. (In 2020, the county had a total of 74% voter turnout.)

In Hendry County, 58% of eligible voters voted early. (In 2020, total voter turnout was 68%.)

Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone who is in line when the polls close is eligible to vote. 

If you aren’t sure where to vote, go online to the Florida Division of Elections website at

State of Florida Voter Lookup | Search

Or contact your Supervisor of Elections Office:

  • Okeechobee County: 863-763-4014;
  • Hendry County: 863-675-5320 or 863-902-3393;
  • Glades County: 863-946-6005;
  • Palm Beach County: 561-656-6200.

To vote in Florida, you must present identification. Accepted IDs include:

  • Florida Driver’s License;
  • Florida ID Card;
  • S. Passport;
  • Military ID;
  • Student ID;
  • Public assistance ID.

The ID must include a photo and a signature.

Comments

