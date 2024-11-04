Tuesday is Election Day

In Okeechobee County, 52% of eligible voters took advantage of the option to vote early.
In Okeechobee County, 52% of eligible voters took advantage of the option to vote early. (In 2020, 71% of the county's eligible voters participated in total.)
In Palm Beach County, 63% of eligible voters cast their ballots during the early voting period. (In 2020, the county's total voter turnout was 76%.)
In Glades County, 38% of eligible voters have already voted. (In 2020, the county had a total of 74% voter turnout.)
In Hendry County, 58% of eligible voters voted early. (In 2020, total voter turnout was 68%.)
Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone who is in line when the polls close is eligible to vote.
If you aren’t sure where to vote, go online to the Florida Division of Elections website at
Or contact your Supervisor of Elections Office:
To vote in Florida, you must present identification. Accepted IDs include:
The ID must include a photo and a signature.