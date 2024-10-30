Learn more about the Blood Roundup

Posted Wednesday, October 30, 2024 4:11 pm

During November, be sure to tune in for the Tuesday interviews on Okeechobee’s radio station, WOKC, with Billy Dean, the true Dean of Okeechobee. Billy is known for delivering the events that keep Okeechobee active.

Billy’s interviews will be “with the Okeechobee Blood Roundup” to inform and encourage blood donors to continue their wonderful record of blood donations. This will be the 19th year of The Okeechobee Blood Roundup, which, not counting all the regular monthly blood drives held in Okeechobee, makes our town -- according to One Blood, Florida’s Blood Bank -- THE LALRGEST VOLUNTEER BLOOD DRIVE IN ALL OF FLORIDA.

Since its beginning in 2006, a record of the number of units of blood which have been drawn Only At The Roundup has been kept. During the 18 years of this 2-day donation opportunity, YOU, the CITIZENS OF OKEECHOBEE, have donated 6,419 units of blood. Knowing that each unit of blood has the potential to save at least three lives means a possible saving, or aid in the saving, of 19,257 lives both here and throughout all of Central Florida.

Thank you, Okeechobee, for helping The Blood Roundup reach this amazing record. The Annual Blood Roundup is held each November at the Freshman Campus Auditorium – just behind Golden Corral – for “only” two days – the weekend before Thanksgiving – this year November 23 and 24 from 9 to 5.

All Blood Donors are invited, and urged, to become part of this amazing community effort to help save lives WHILE ALSO helping their own body become healthier, in multiple ways. Every donor will also be able to go home with their choice of one of the hundreds of prizes donated by our own Okeechobee Businesses.

In addition, One Blood will be providing each donor with a $20 gift certificate and a Commerative Tee Shirt. Mark your calendar – NOW – to come and donate at this event. The Director and Volunteers of The Roundup thank you for honoring their efforts to keep Okeechobee STRONG AND HEALTHY while, also, helping others in their community.