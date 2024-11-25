These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Two accused of theft of 110 used tires

By Sgt. Jack Nash
OCSO PIO
Posted 11/25/24

Two employees of Liberty Tire Recycling were reportedly meeting a man in Okeechobee to sell used tires ...

Two accused of theft of 110 used tires

Posted
By Sgt. Jack Nash
OCSO PIO
 
OKEECHOBEE -- On Nov. 21, 2024, Deputy B. Gutty and members of the Criminal Investigations Division investigated the theft of tires from Liberty Tire Recycling in St. Lucie County. Two Liberty Tire employees, a truck driver, and a passenger, were reportedly meeting an unknown individual in Okeechobee to sell used tires from the back of the company's tractor-trailer.
 
Detectives established surveillance as the Liberty tractor-trailer entered the south parking lot of Crossroads Restaurant, located at 5050 NE 128 Avenue, the suspected meeting area. 
 
Shortly after, a black Ford F-250 with an empty flatbed trailer pulled up alongside the tractor-trailer. The passenger of the tire truck, later identified as Julio Navarro, excited the tractor-trailer and met with the driver of the F-250.
 
After several minutes of counter-surveillance by Navarro and the F-250 driver, Navarro began loading tires from the back of the tractor-trailer onto the flatbed. 
 
Once the tires were loaded, the tractor-trailer driver, later identified as Yanior Figueroa-Varga, pulled away and headed to St. Lucie County.
 
Law enforcement stopped the tractor-trailer before leaving Okeechobee County. The driver of the F-250 remained in the parking lot and was approached by detectives. He was identified as Juan Alcantar Mondragon. 
 
Mondragon advised that he purchased the tires from Navarro for $14 each but did not pay for them until they were checked and counted. Mondragon was escorted to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, where he was interviewed and released. 
 
Figueroa-Varga, 47, and Navarro, 52, were arrested, charged with grand theft, and given a $10,000 bond each.  
 
The tractor-trailer and the 110 tires from the F250 were counted and photographed by Okeechobee County Crime Scene and then turned over to Liberty Tire. 
 

x