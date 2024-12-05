Two arrested in Okeechobee on Kentucky murder charges

By Sgt. Jack Nash
OCSO
OKEECHOBEE -- On the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2024, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip stating that brothers Brian, 21, and Kevin, 18, Marquez-Chavez, who were wanted in Kentucky for several charges including first-degree murder, were residing in a home in a rural area of Okeechobee County.
Surveillance confirmed the information received, leading to the issuance of a search warrant based on the warrant from Kentucky and probable cause to believe that the two suspects were inside the home.
The O.C.S.O. SWAT and patrol units surrounded the house, and the suspects complied with instructions to exit. They were taken into custody without any incidents.
Both suspects are currently being held for extradition back to Kentucky, where they face charges of murder, attempted murder, wanton endangerment in the first degree, and criminal mischief in the first degree.
At no time was there ever any threat to the citizens of Okeechobee County.
Sheriff Noel E. Stephen would like to thank the citizens who stepped up and shared vital information. This kind of teamwork is what makes our community strong!
“We, working together as a community, can keep our community strong and safe!!!” – Sheriff Noel E. Stephen commented.