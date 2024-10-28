Two horses reportedly hit by vehicle

Posted Monday, October 28, 2024 12:17 pm

OKEECHOBEE — Two horses were reportedly hit by a vehicle last week by hit-and-run driver.

According to information released by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Tuesday, October 22 at approximately 7 a.m. in the 22000 block of Northwest 176th Avenue.

Cpl. Timothy Parker was dispatched to the area regarding two horses in the middle of the road. A few minutes after the first 911 call, dispatch received a second calling saying a vehicle hit the horses and left the scene.

A passerby saw the accident but was unable to provide any information on the vehicle. This person was able to get both horses into a fenced field.

When the deputy looked for the horses, he was not able to locate any that appeared injured. He did find several horses matching the description, but they appeared to be fine.

There was no debris or blood in the road