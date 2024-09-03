Two Immokalee men arrested on drug charges

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 9/3/24

FELDA — Thursday evening, Aug. 29, 2024, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Cpl. L. Drew was monitoring traffic on State Road 82 in the Felda community when he observed a 2013 Infinity SUV with only one working headlight.

Cpl. Drew initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and when the deputy asked the driver to step out, Cpl. Drew immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana. After speaking with the driver 32-year-old Mikira Mungin, of Immokalee, and the passenger 35-year-old Talbot Karsa Fuller, of Immokalee, a search of the vehicle was conducted. HCSO Sgt. J. Locke along with his K-9 partner Reggie arrived on scene and completed a free air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle for narcotics.

The search revealed narcotics in various locations within the vehicle along with a considerable sum of cash in various denominations and drug paraphernalia. The Narcotics test was completed and tested positive for marijuana and fentanyl.

Mungin was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams, trafficking fentanyl, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia use to transport fentanyl. Mungin was released Aug. 30, 2024, on a $90,000.00 bond.

Fuller was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana over twenty grams, trafficking fentanyl, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia use to transport fentanyl. Fuller remains in the Hendry County Jail. Bond set at $90,000.

