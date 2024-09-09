Two killed in SR 80 crash

LABELLE — Two people were killed in a three-vehicle collision on State Road 80 Sept. 6, at 3:52 p.m. according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The accident occurred on SR 80 near Forrey Drive.

According to the report, a pickup truck was travelling east on State Road 80 in the right lane. A sports utility vehicles (SUV) was also travelling east, and was in the left lane. A tractor trailer was travelling west on SR 80.

According to the report, the pickup truck sideswiped the right front of the SUV. Post collision, the pickup travelled across the grass median and collided with the tractor trailer.

The pickup truck and the tractor trailer became engulfed in flames.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were pronounced dead on the scene. Those killed have been identified as a 54-year-old LaBelle man and an 18-year-old LaBelle man.

The driver of the SUV, a 47-year-old LaBelle woman, was not injured according to the report.

The tractor trailer driver, a 46-year-old LaBelle man received minor injuries.

The accident investigation continues.

