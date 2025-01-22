These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Two killed in three-vehicle crash on SR 78

GLADES COUNTY – Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident on State Road 78 in Glades County on Jan. 21, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report.

The accident happened at 1 p.m., approximately 6 miles west of U.S. 27.

A sedan driven by a 35-year-old Apopka woman was eastbound on SR 78, according to the report. A van, driven by a 61-year-old Knoxville, Tenn., man was also eastbound, behind the sedan. A truck, driven by a 45-year-old Miami man, was westbound on SR 78.

According to the FHP report, the sedan traveled onto the westbound lane, directly into the path of the truck. The front of the sedan collided with the front of the truck. Post collision, the truck entered the path of the van. The front of the van collided with the side of the truck.

The driver of the sedan and the driver of the van were pronounced dead on the scene. The truck driver received minor injuries, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation.

