Two local races to be decided in primary

Online Exclusive

Posted Wednesday, August 14, 2024 1:33 pm

Three local races are on the ballot in the August Primary Election in Okeechobee County.

Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen (REP) faces two challengers, Jon Folbrecht (REP) and Stephen Weikert II (REP). Because all candidates are in the same political party, this will be a universal primary -- all registered voters may participate.

Supervisor of Elections Melissa Arnold said this race will be decided in the primary even if no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes cast. It's a "winner take all" primary, she explained.

In the County Commission District 3 race, Bradley Goodbread (REP) is challenged by Keith White (REP). This will also be a universal primary. This race will also be decided in the primary.

In the County Commission District 5 race, Kelly Owens did not seek re-election. Candidates include Glenn Attaway (DEM), Austin Harvey (DEM), Billy McCullers (REP) and Michael Sumner (REP). Attaway and Harvey will be on the ballot in the Democratic Primary. McCullers and Sumner will be on the ballot in the Republican Primary. The primary winners will face each other in the general election in November.

Early voting in Okeechobee County is Aug. 10-17, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office in the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second Street, Okeechobee. For more information. go online to www.voteokeechobee.com.