Two teens arrested on felony charges of threats to commit school shooting

LABELLE — Sunday afternoon, September 8, 2024, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies received several reports of an Instagram Post threatening to commit a school shooting at LaBelle Middle School and LaBelle High School.

Hendry County deputies immediately responded and began the investigation into the allegations. Through interviews and search warrants, Hendry County detectives were able to identify the two teen suspects responsible for the post.

Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden said, “We will not tolerate these threats. We will find you and arrest you.”

Sheriff Whidden credited the quick response to students and parents that saw the post and immediately reported it to the FortifyFL Hotline and in turn HCSO was contacted.

Diego A. Salazar, 13-years-old, was arrested and charged with sending written threat to conduct mass shooting and unlawful use of two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He has been committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice

Seliana L. Velasquez, 13-years-old, was arrested and charged with sending written threat to conduct mass shooting, unlawful use of two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and destroying evidence. She has been committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

