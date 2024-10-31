Two-year-old killed by gunshot

On Oct. 30, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Clewiston Police Officers responded to a residence on South Lopez Street in reference to a gunshot.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2-year-old male victim deceased from a single gunshot wound.
Additional members of the Clewiston Police Department, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.
A search warrant was obtained and the scene was processed.
The preliminary investigation has determined that the firearm was owned by an occupant of the home and no external parties were involved in the incident.
This appears to be an accidental isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public. Clewiston Police have taken possession of the gun. As this is a very active investigation, Clewiston Police are working closely with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office, and the Department of Children and Families.
Chief Lewis stated, “We are saddened by this tragic event and our hearts and prayers go out to the family. We ask that the community respect their time to grieve and be patient as the investigation continues.”
No additional information is being shared at this time. It will be released as it becomes available.