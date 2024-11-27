UES 4th-graders attends Hendry Agriculture Adventure
Previous
Next
Photo courtesy Upthegrove Elementary School
Photo courtesy Upthegrove Elementary School
Photo courtesy Upthegrove Elementary School
Photo courtesy Upthegrove Elementary School
Photo courtesy Upthegrove Elementary School
Posted
Special to Hendry County News
LABELLE –– Upthegrove Elementary’s fourth grade students went to the Hendry Agriculture Adventure. For more photos, visit facebook.com/UESEagles [Photos courtesy Upthegrove Elementary School]
Keywords
ues,
upthegrove elementary,
agriculture