UF announces Hispanic Alumni Weekend Reunion and celebration of student scholars

The weekend will feature a variety of activities, including a tailgate party...

GAINESVILLE — The University of Florida Association of Hispanic Alumni is excited to announce the Hispanic Alumni Weekend Reunion, taking place on Aug. 30 and 31 on the UF campus. This special event will bring together Hispanic alumni, current students, and the broader UF community for a weekend of celebration, connection, and engagement.

The weekend will feature a variety of activities, including a tailgate party on the Reitz Union lawn, networking events with alumni and campus partners, and open board discussions. The highlight of the reunion will be the celebration of student scholars, recognizing the achievements of 12 Hispanic students who have excelled academically and contributed to the community.

“We are thrilled to welcome back our Hispanic alumni to campus and celebrate the successes of our current students,” said Jose Miranda, President. “This event is an opportunity to strengthen our community and support the future leaders of tomorrow.”

The funds raised during the weekend will go directly towards scholarships for deserving UF students of Hispanic background, helping to support their educational aspirations and ensure their continued success.

Local businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor the event, with various sponsorship levels available to fit different budgets and marketing goals. Sponsors will receive recognition on event materials, opportunities to engage with attendees, and marketing exposure through event promotions.

For more information about the Hispanic Alumni Weekend Reunion, including sponsorship opportunities, please contact Regina Rodriguez, President Elect at info@ufaha.org.

Join us for a memorable weekend of celebration and support for our Hispanic Gator community!Visit our webpage at https://ufaha.org/

