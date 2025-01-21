Explore the small but mighty hoppers

Posted Tuesday, January 21, 2025 11:33 am

Spotted a tiny, colorful critter hopping on a leaf and wondered what it was up to? Meet the hoppers — leafhoppers, planthoppers and treehoppers.

These tiny acrobatic insects aren’t just charming to watch; they are economically important, and scientists need to know more about them. Thanks to a recently published Ask IFAS guide from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, anyone at any age with a curious eye and a smartphone can become a “hopper hero,” uncovering the secrets of these unassuming insects and helping science leap forward with much-needed data.

“Hoppers are one of the more diverse groups of insects, but most people don’t even know they exist because of their size and habitat,” said Brian Bahder, lead author of the peer-reviewed document and associate professor of insect vector ecology at UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.

Leafhoppers, planthoppers and treehoppers are more than just backyard curiosities. Some species are pests of important agricultural crops, underscoring the need to understand their behaviors and distributions better, said Bahder.

To expand understanding of these fascinating insects, the guide encourages citizen scientists to participate by identifying and documenting hoppers using iNaturalist, a free and user-friendly platform that turns a smartphone or computer into a nature detective’s toolkit. By capturing photos of hoppers and sharing them online, participants add valuable data to a global biodiversity database.

The guide provides easy step-by-step instructions to identify hoppers and upload observations. Participants join a global community, helping researchers and conservationists protect our planet — making it the ultimate sidekick for hopper-hunting adventures.

“Hoppers are often under-reported compared to other, easier-to-spot groups of wildlife,” said Corey Callaghan, an author of the document and assistant professor of global ecology, also at the Fort Lauderdale research center. “Uploading these observations can be very valuable to understand basic patterns of where hoppers are and when they are there.”

Hoppers are not only diverse in their roles but also in their appearance. From leafhoppers adorned with vibrant colors to treehoppers sporting spiny or thorn-like structures, these insects are masters of adaptation. Some species camouflage into their surroundings, making spotting them a fun challenge for nature enthusiasts. The guide includes photos and tips to help users identify species and appreciate the remarkable variety within these insect groups.

Equipped with piercing-sucking mouthparts, many hoppers feed on plant sap, a behavior that connects them to plant health and disease. Some species, like planthoppers, are known carriers of plant pathogens, making their documentation even more critical for agriculture and conservation efforts. The guide sheds light on these feeding behaviors and their broader implications for ecosystems.

The guide emphasizes both the joy of discovery and the importance of accuracy. By documenting species identification, precise locations and seasonal patterns, citizen scientists help researchers analyze trends, monitor environmental changes and address emerging issues like invasive species and climate shifts, said Callaghan.

Citizen participation in science across all age groups is increasingly vital for addressing various research topics, environmental challenges and stewardship needs. A recent study by Callaghan highlights the growing influence of citizen science data in the United States, showing how public involvement is shaping policy and decision-making. By contributing observations, such as identifying hoppers, participants engage with nature and contribute to a broader network of data that informs conservation strategies and research development.