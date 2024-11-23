United Way and partners hand out over 850 turkeys & fixins’

Hundreds of families in Southwest Florida now have a turkey dinner and side dishes to enjoy this Thanksgiving...
LABELLE — Hundreds of families in Southwest Florida now have a turkey dinner and side dishes to enjoy this Thanksgiving, all thanks to the St. Matthew’s House Thanksgiving Turkey Distribution in partnership with United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades, FPL, and The Salvation Army.
The drive-thru distribution took place at First Baptist Church of LaBelle on Friday. Volunteers from United Way, FPL, and The Salvation Army handed out more than 850 turkeys and “fixins” to local families in need of a Thanksgiving Day meal.
“There is so much to be thankful for this season and being able to help provide more than 850 local families with a proper Thanksgiving meal is at the top of my list,” said Lisa Sands, Assistant Director for Hendry and Glades United Way Resiliency Hub. “It’s an honor to partner with such amazing organizations like St. Matthew’s House, FPL, and The Salvation Army to give back and make a difference this Thanksgiving.”
For more information on United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades, visit UnitedWayLee.org.