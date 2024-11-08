United Way announces Pacesetter ignites $11.3 million fundraising effort

Posted Friday, November 8, 2024 4:20 pm

FORT MYERS — United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades celebrated its 2024-25 Campaign Kickoff at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers, where United Way announced that 51.6% of their annual fundraising campaign goal of $11,271,181 has been raised through Pacesetter contributions along with early Alexis de Tocqueville Society giving (individuals who contribute $10,000+ annually) and Keel Club giving (individuals who contribute $1,000-$9,999 annually). Event sponsors included Lake Michigan Credit Union, Uhler Vertich White Advisors, O’Donnell Landscapes, The Sanibel Captiva Trust Company, and Publix Super Markets.

“We are thrilled to kick off the 2024-25 campaign for Lee County,” said United Way Board Chair Matt Humphreys. “Funds raised through this annual campaign play a critical role in helping nearly 100 partner agencies in providing key services to individuals and families across our region, and we’re proud to unite our community once again to support their needs.”

Campaign Co-chairs Dr. Scott Nygaard and Dan O’Berski spoke about the $11.3 million goal for this year’s campaign and the theme, “United We’re Stronger.” “‘United We’re Stronger’ highlights the incredible impact we can make when we work together,” said O’Berski. “When we unite, we can overcome challenges, create lasting change, and build a brighter future for the whole community.”

Pacesetter Co-chairs Carolyn Rogers and Will Prather gave an update about companies and organizations that ran their United Way campaigns early to set the pace for the rest of the community. There are currently 154 Pacesetters with 479 individuals who give at the Keel Club level (donations of $1,000+ annually), including 43 who are Alexis de Tocqueville donors. The total raised thus far is $5,819,884.

The top 10 Pacesetter companies are:

• Publix – $1,000,000 (2023)

• Beesley’s Paw Prints – $325,000

• Lee Health – $261,812



• LCEC – $203,000• O’Donnell Landscapes, Inc. – $162,500• Lee Board of County Commissioners – $145,000• FineMark National Bank & Trust – $140,042• United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Employees– $125,893• Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. – $122,947• Uhler Vertich White Advisors – $100,574

“We are extremely grateful for the support of our Pacesetters,” said Nygaard. “Getting off to a great start like this is important. The robust goal of $11.3 million will ensure that our coworkers, family, friends and neighbors continue to get the assistance they need.”

A highlight of the Campaign Kickoff was when United Way Board members and former Campaign Co-Chairs Beth Hendry and John Clinger gave away a two-year Lexus lease from Scanlon Auto Group, a longtime supporter. This marks the 24th year that Scanlon has donated a vehicle to one generous United Way supporter who contributes at least $240 annually through a payroll deduction. This year, Donna Estes of Lee County Fleet Management, was the lucky winner.

All money raised through the United Way campaign stays in the local community to help support the local human service network of partner agencies. United Way Partner Agencies such as Harry Chapin Food Bank, Blessings in a Backpack, Cancer Alliance Network, Family Initiative, Community Cooperative, Abuse Counseling and Treatment, and Children’s Advocacy Center serve a diverse range of needs in the community. Additionally, three new partner agencies will be joining United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades in January. They are:

• Bonita Senior Center (Lee County) – Seniors Programs

• Fort Myers Police Athletic League (Lee County) – T.R.U.S.T. Program

• Trailways Camps (Lee and Hendry County) – Outreach Operations

In addition to raising funds for human service organizations, United Way promotes partnerships and collaborations among agencies, helping them work together to focus on issues that continue to improve lives. United Way’s mission as a volunteer-driven organization is to improve the quality of life for all people in our community.

Opportunities for the community to engage and support the 2024-25 campaign will continue throughout the year. One example includes a special fundraising event that will take place for United Way on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bay Street Yard, 2136 Bay St. in Fort Myers. The Celebrity Bartender Battle will pit local “celebrities” against each other as they set up behind the bar to serve drinks and engage with guests to see which team can raise the most money. All tips and 20% of food and drinks sold that night benefit United Way and its programs. To donate in support of your favorite bartender, visit UnitedWayLee.org/Events/Celebrity-Bartender.

United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades was established in 1957 and has raised and distributed more than $232 million since that time. For more information about United Way’s impact or to contribute to the 2024-25 campaign, please call 239-433-2000 or visit UnitedWayLee.org.